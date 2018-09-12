Eagles' Nick Foles: Named Week 2 starter
Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday that Foles would start at quarterback in the team's Week 2 game at Tampa Bay, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
The decision comes as little surprise with Carson Wentz (knee) still without a firm target date for a return after having yet to receive clearance to absorb contact in practices, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Foles struggled to direct the offense in the Eagles' 18-12 season-opening win over the Falcons, completing only 19 of 34 passes and tossing an interception while averaging a lowly 3.4 yards per attempt. That ugly showing won't overshadow Foles' impressive body of work during the past postseason, when he helped guide the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title after Wentz tore his ACL in Week 14.
