Eagles coach Doug Pederson said the team hasn't come close to trading Foles, NJ.com's Eliot Shorr-Parks reports.

The incentive to make a trade largely evaporated March 17 when Foles collected a $3 million roster bonus. It now makes sense for the Eagles to take their time seeing how Carson Wentz recovers from a late-season ACL tear, perhaps revisiting a trade for Foles in August if their starter is on track for Week 1. The Eagles reportedly were targeting a first-round pick in exchange for the Super Bowl MVP.