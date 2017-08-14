Eagles' Nick Foles: Not expected to play Thursday
Foles (elbow) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bills, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Though Foles returned to practice Monday, it seems the Eagles won't be rushing him back into action. Matt McGloin will presumably handle the No. 2 QB reps in his place.
