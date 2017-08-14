Play

Foles (elbow) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason matchup with the Bills, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though Foles returned to practice Monday, it seems the Eagles won't be rushing him back into action. Matt McGloin will presumably handle the No. 2 QB reps in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories