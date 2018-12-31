Foles is believed to have suffered bruised ribs during Sunday's 24-0 win at Washington, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In back-to-back weeks, Foles took some tough hits in the second half, incurring injuries to his torso. The initial diagnosis appears to be to his ribs, but the Eagles' medical staff will hone in on the nature of the issue in the coming days. In his stead, Nate Sudfeld finished off the victory Sunday, but Foles will be under center in the wild-card round if the team reaches the postseason in the event of a Vikings loss to the Bears.