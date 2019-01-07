Foles completed 25 of 40 passes for 266 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 16-15 wild-card round win over the Bears.

Foles bounced back beautifully after a pair of first-half interceptions. He put his team up 10-6 with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert in the third quarter, capping a drive that benefited from a third-down personal foul on the defense and a 33-yard pass interference call. After the Bears retook the lead, Foles engineered yet another game-winning drive, finding Golden Tate for a two-yard touchdown on 4th down with 56 seconds left in the game. A missed field goal by Cody Parkey on Chicago's ensuing possession propelled the Eagles into the Divisional Round, where Foles should benefit from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's offense-friendly conditions against the Saints.