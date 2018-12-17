Foles competed 24 of 31 pass attempts for 270 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 30-23 win over the Rams.

Foles filled in for injured starter Carson Wentz (back), and the 2018 Super Bowl MVP delivered in a must-win game. The lack of touchdowns was the biggest negative on the veteran's day from a fantasy perspective, but 270 yards on 77 completion percentage is about as good of a performance you could ask for in the face of a ferocious defensive line. There were talks of shutting Wentz down if the Eagles took the loss Sunday, but winning the game actually clouds Foles' chances at starting against the Texans on Sunday. Expect more news regarding the starting quarterback situation in Philadelphia to come out as Week 16 progresses.