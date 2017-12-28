Foles was taking the first-team reps at Thursday's practice and indicated that he's preparing to start Sunday against the Cowboys, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though Foles won for the second time in as many starts Week 16 against the Raiders, it was the Eagles' defense that largely carried to the team to the victory, as the quarterback completed only half of his 38 passes for 163 yards and threw a fourth-quarter interception in the contest. The win locked up home-field advantage for the Eagles throughout the NFC playoffs, but with a first-round bye on tap, head coach Doug Pederson seemingly wants Foles to stay fresh and end the regular season on a high note. As a result, Foles should garner the starting nod again Sunday, but don't be surprised if he gives way to backup Nate Sudfeld at some point during the contest as the Eagles look to avoid further injuries at quarterback heading into the playoffs. Pederson already suggested earlier in the week that he would like to see Sudfeld play in the regular-season finale, per Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal.