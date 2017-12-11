Foles entered Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams in the fourth quarter in place of injured starting quarterback Carson Wentz (knee), completing six of 10 passes for 42 yards and gaining nine yards on a scramble.

While he wasn't responsible for any touchdowns, Foles was cool under pressure with the Eagles trailing by four points on the road in the final quarter. He led the team on two successful drives that culminated in field goals by Jake Elliott, with the kicker's conversion from 33 yards with 3:45 remaining holding up as the game-winning score. Although he acquitted himself well in relief Sunday, Foles would be hard pressed to match the production Wentz has posted in a starting role throughout his sophomore campaign if it's determined that the NFL MVP candidate suffered a season-ending injury against the Rams. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles fear that Wentz may have torn the ACL in his left knee, though the team won't know the full extent of the injury until after he undergoes an MRI on Monday.