Eagles' Nick Foles: Retains starting role
Coach Doug Pederson confirmed Monday that Foles would remain the Eagles' starting quarterback for the team's matchup with the Saints this weekend in the NFC divisional round, Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The decision was an obvious one with Foles having guided the Eagles to four straight victories -- including a road upset of the Bears in the wild-card round Sunday -- while Carson Wentz has been recovering from a back fracture. Pederson noted that Wentz is "still getting healthy," but the 2016 first-round pick won't be available even in a backup capacity versus New Orleans, leaving Nate Sudfeld to work as Foles' understudy. It's generally expected that Wentz will remain sidelined for the duration of the Eagles' postseason run, but the team has thus far resisted moving him to injured reserve.
