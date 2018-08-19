Foles (shoulder) practiced Sunday, NJ.com reports.

Coach Doug Pederson indicated that Foles is "fine" after suffering a shoulder strain Thursday night against the Patriots. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz (knee) is ready to see 11-on-11 work, but his Week 1 status has yet to be solidified. Foles thus remains in the mix for early-season action as long as that's the case, and it's possible a call on that front won't arrive until the week leading up to the Eagles' Sept. 6 opener against the Falcons.

