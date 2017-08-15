Eagles' Nick Foles: Returns to practice
Foles (elbow) practiced for the first time in more than two weeks on Monday, Zach Berman of Philly.com reports.
Foles missed the team's preseason opener, and is still expected to be sidelined for their next exhibition contest as well. The hope is for him to return for the team's third game. "You don't want to rush it, but at the same time, you want to get him in the action," according to offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The Eagles are hopeful Foles can back up second-year quarterback Carson Wentz this season, but it remains to be seen if his elbow will be up for the challenge.
