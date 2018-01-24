Eagles' Nick Foles: Ribs feeling 'great'
Foles said his ribs are "great" in the aftermath of Sunday's 38-7 win against the Vikings, Daniel Gallen of pennlive.com reports.
During the NFC championship game, Foles was on the receiving end of some hits from the Vikings defense, which prompted "precautionary X-rays," per the quarterback. Adding credence to his assessment, his name wasn't mentioned among the few Eagles on the first injury report related to the Super Bowl, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Foles enters the season finale on a two-game hot streak in which he completed 78 percent (49 of 63) of his throws, averaged 9.5 yards per attempt and tossed three touchdowns versus no interceptions.
More News
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Undergoes X-rays on ribs•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Leads blowout victory to reach Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Will start in postseason•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Underwhelms prior to early removal•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Won't play full game•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Prepping for Week 17 start•
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...