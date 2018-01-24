Foles said his ribs are "great" in the aftermath of Sunday's 38-7 win against the Vikings, Daniel Gallen of pennlive.com reports.

During the NFC championship game, Foles was on the receiving end of some hits from the Vikings defense, which prompted "precautionary X-rays," per the quarterback. Adding credence to his assessment, his name wasn't mentioned among the few Eagles on the first injury report related to the Super Bowl, according to Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal. Foles enters the season finale on a two-game hot streak in which he completed 78 percent (49 of 63) of his throws, averaged 9.5 yards per attempt and tossed three touchdowns versus no interceptions.