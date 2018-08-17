Foles will be sent for further tests on his shoulder Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Foles told reporters that his shoulder feels "pretty good" after suffering an injury in Thursday's preseason game, but the team will be cautious and send him for more testing Friday. The results of Friday's examination will shed more light on his outlook for the rest of the preseason. With Carson Wentz (knee) still working his way back to 100 percent, Foles' health is of the utmost importance at this stage. If Foles is held out for Week 3 of the preseason, Nate Sudfeld would be ticketed for extended run against the Browns.