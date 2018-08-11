Eagles' Nick Foles: Set for limited practice Saturday
Foles (neck) will be a limited participant at practice Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Foles didn't play in Thursday's preseason opener as he continued to battle muscles spasms in his neck, but his full return to practice shouldn't be too far off at this point. The team has no incentive to push Foles' return with him securely in the backup role, especially with franchise quarterback Carson Wentz still on the mend from a knee injury.
