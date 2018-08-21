Eagles' Nick Foles: Set to play first half
Foles likely will play the entire first half of Thursday's preseason game in Cleveland, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
Foles dealt with muscle spasms around his neck earlier in training camp, then suffered a minor shoulder strain during last week's preseason loss to the Patriots. He returned to practice Sunday without incident, setting him up for extended playing time Thursday in Cleveland. Foles will lead an offense that's missing Alshon Jeffery (shoulder), Nelson Agholor (lower body), Jay Ajayi (lower body) and Corey Clement (lower body), not to mention a slew of depth players. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz (knee) resumed 11-on-11 work Sunday, but he's still not sure if he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Falcons.
