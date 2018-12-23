Foles completed 35 of 49 passing attempts for 471 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans. He also rushed once for one yard.

Foles came up clutch once again, leading the Eagles down the field for a game-winning field goal despite briefly leaving after a vicious hit by Jadeveon Clowney on the game's final drive. His 471 passing yards set the Eagles' mark for most in a single game. With the 29-year-old playing so well once again, it's tough to believe he won't get another start in a very winnable Week 17 matchup at Washington while Carson Wentz continues to recover from a back injury.