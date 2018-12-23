Eagles' Nick Foles: Sets franchise mark in win
Foles completed 35 of 49 passing attempts for 471 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 32-30 win over the Texans. He also rushed once for one yard.
Foles came up clutch once again, leading the Eagles down the field for a game-winning field goal despite briefly leaving after a vicious hit by Jadeveon Clowney on the game's final drive. His 471 passing yards set the Eagles' mark for most in a single game. With the 29-year-old playing so well once again, it's tough to believe he won't get another start in a very winnable Week 17 matchup at Washington while Carson Wentz continues to recover from a back injury.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16