Foles will start Sunday's game against the Giants and is expected to remain the Eagles' No. 1 quarterback the rest of the season after Carson Wentz (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, David George of the Eagles' official site reports.

Foles has big shoes to fill with the loss of Wentz, who guided the Eagles to an 11-2 record while passing for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the Week 14 win over the Rams. Though Foles has provided one season of elite production -- his 27:2 TD:INT ratio across 13 games in 2013 in his first stint with the Eagles -- he's bounced around the league mostly in a backup role the past three seasons. The 28-year-old at least acquitted himself well after replacing Wentz in the fourth quarter of the win over the Rams, but his appointment to the starting role nonetheless lowers the fantasy ceilings of all the targets in the team's passing attack. Foles won't immediately make for a viable starting option in most formats during the fantasy playoffs.