Foles (neck) is questionable to return to Thursday's game agaisnst New England after suffering a shoulder strain.

Foles was hit early and often during his time in Thursday's game, getting sacked three times while completing just 3-of-9 passes for 44 yards. Though he's questionable to return, it would be surprising to see the team risk his health in the preseason. Look for Nate Sudfeld to take some extra snaps while Foles is sidelined.

