Eagles' Nick Foles: Suffers setback in recovery
Head coach Doug Pederson said Foles (elbow) had a setback this week, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Foles, who hasn't participated in the preseason, seemingly overworked his arm in practice Monday. If he isn't ready to go in time for the regular season, Matt McGloin will take over as the backup to Carson Wentz.
More News
