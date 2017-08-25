Play

Head coach Doug Pederson said Foles (elbow) had a setback this week, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Foles, who hasn't participated in the preseason, seemingly overworked his arm in practice Monday. If he isn't ready to go in time for the regular season, Matt McGloin will take over as the backup to Carson Wentz.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories