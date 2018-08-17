Eagles' Nick Foles: Tests reveal minor shoulder injury
Tests on Foles' shoulder injury have revealed that his issue is a minor one, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though a precise timetable for Foles' return to action hasn't been outlined, the report suggests that a "prolonged recovery" isn't expected. Foles' short-term status is of import to the Eagles, since the Week 1 availability of Carson Wentz (knee) could go down to the wire.
More News
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Set for further testing Friday•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Strains shoulder Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: May play one quarter Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Set for limited practice Saturday•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Dealing with muscle spasms•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking at Pats RBs, Week 2 ADP
Jamey Eisenberg looks at some trends with Average Draft Position, as well as what to do with...
-
Best Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: How to draft running backs
How you draft running backs could be the key to winning your leagues.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...