Tests on Foles' shoulder injury have revealed that his issue is a minor one, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though a precise timetable for Foles' return to action hasn't been outlined, the report suggests that a "prolonged recovery" isn't expected. Foles' short-term status is of import to the Eagles, since the Week 1 availability of Carson Wentz (knee) could go down to the wire.

