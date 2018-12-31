Foles is slated for additional tests Monday on the chest/rib injury he suffered during Sunday's 24-0 victory at Washington, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

Foles made an abbreviated exit early in the fourth quarter, and while he has yet to receive an official diagnosis, there's a belief that he suffered bruised ribs, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. X-rays and an MRI likely are on Foles' docket Monday, at which point the nature of the injury will become known. Despite the health concern, the Eagles think Foles will be fine for a visit to Chicago in the wild-card round next weekend.