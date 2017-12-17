Eagles' Nick Foles: Tosses four scores
Foles completed 24 of 38 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns during Sunday's 34-29 win over the Giants.
It wasn't a perfect beginning for Philadelphia with the Giants jumping on them early, but Foles helped the Eagles retake the lead for good in the third quarter with a 10-yard jump ball to Nelson Agholor for his fourth score of the game. The veteran passer made it look like it was 2013 again by efficiently spreading the ball out to his weapons on the perimeter. Sure, the hapless Giants aren't a great litmus test for quality quarterbacking, but the good news is that Foles won't be tested much for the rest of the season. The Eagles end the 2017 campaign against Oakland and Dallas, teams that entered this week with the worst and fifth-worst opponent quarterback ratings allowed in the league, respectively.
