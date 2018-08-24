Eagles' Nick Foles: Turns it over thrice
Foles completed 13 of 17 passes for 127 yards and two interceptions during Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Browns. He also lost a fumble during the contest.
Foles tripped over himself for a safety, fumbled, floated an easy pick into double coverage, and then threw a second interception in the red zone. Foles will forever be a Philly legend, but he's turned the ball over four times in just over three quarters of action this preseason and has yet to lead the Eagles on a scoring drive. Philly Special or not, the honeymoon is winding down and Eagles fans are likely anxious for Carson Wentz.
