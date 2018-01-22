Eagles' Nick Foles: Undergoes X-rays on ribs
Foles underwent precautionary X-rays on his ribs Sunday following the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Vikings in the NFC championship game, a source informed Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. "I'm good," Foles told Adam Schefter of ESPN after being examined in the locker room.
If Foles was playing hurt Sunday it certainly didn't show, as the quarterback turned in the best outing of his five starts since replacing MVP candidate Carson Wentz (knee). Foles completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, with the performance made all the more impressive considering it came against the NFL's top scoring defense. The Eagles could monitor Foles' practice reps carefully over the next two weeks leading up to Super Bowl matchup with New England, but it doesn't look like the rib issue will threaten his availability for that contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Leads blowout victory to reach Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Will start in postseason•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Underwhelms prior to early removal•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Won't play full game•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Prepping for Week 17 start•
-
Eagles' Nick Foles: Unlikely to play full game in finale•
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...