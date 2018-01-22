Foles underwent precautionary X-rays on his ribs Sunday following the Eagles' 38-7 win over the Vikings in the NFC championship game, a source informed Sal Paolantonio of ESPN. "I'm good," Foles told Adam Schefter of ESPN after being examined in the locker room.

If Foles was playing hurt Sunday it certainly didn't show, as the quarterback turned in the best outing of his five starts since replacing MVP candidate Carson Wentz (knee). Foles completed 26 of 33 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, with the performance made all the more impressive considering it came against the NFL's top scoring defense. The Eagles could monitor Foles' practice reps carefully over the next two weeks leading up to Super Bowl matchup with New England, but it doesn't look like the rib issue will threaten his availability for that contest.