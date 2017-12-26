Eagles' Nick Foles: Underwhelms in win
Foles completed 19 of 38 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 19-10 win over the Raiders.
Foles' performance was highlighted by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jay Ajayi during the first quarter. Other than that, he struggled to move the ball Monday. While that raises concern ahead of the playoffs, Monday's victory allowed the Eagles to clinch the top seed in the NFC. With that place secured, it'll be interesting to see how Foles is managed in advance of Week 17's visit from the Cowboys.
More News
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...