Foles completed 19 of 38 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 19-10 win over the Raiders.

Foles' performance was highlighted by a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jay Ajayi during the first quarter. Other than that, he struggled to move the ball Monday. While that raises concern ahead of the playoffs, Monday's victory allowed the Eagles to clinch the top seed in the NFC. With that place secured, it'll be interesting to see how Foles is managed in advance of Week 17's visit from the Cowboys.