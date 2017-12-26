Eagles head coach Doug Pederson suggested that Foles would start Sunday's game against the Cowboys, but the quarterback appears unlikely to play all four quarters, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

In his second start of the season in place of Carson Wentz (knee) in Week 16, Foles led the Eagles to a 19-10 win over the 6-9 Raiders, but his performance against a porous defense didn't inspire much confidence with the playoffs rapidly approaching. Foles completed just 19 of 38 passes for 163 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the contest, so it appears Pederson is eager to have the signal caller conclude the regular season on a high note. Since the 13-2 Eagles have clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, Foles may only direct a few drives before giving way to backup Nate Sudfeld as Pederson looks to preserve his key players during a mostly meaningless finale.