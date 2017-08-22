Eagles' Nick Foles: Will continue to sit out Thursday
Foles (elbow) will be sidelined for Thursday's preseason game against Miami, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.
Although Foles has been practicing, the Eagles see no reason to push him and risk further aggravating his elbow. Matt McGloin is expected to receive a good chunk of preseason snaps, but still expect Foles to be the backup for the 2016 second-overall pick, Carson Wentz, when the Week 1 depth chart is set.
