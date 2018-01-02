Eagles' Nick Foles: Will start in postseason
Head coach Doug Pederson reiterated Tuesday that Foles will be the Eagles' starting quarterback during the postseason, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs afforded the Eagles a first-round bye, and they'll use it to regroup around Foles, whose effectiveness devolved in each of his three starts in place of Carson Wentz (knee). In Week 17 against the Cowboys, in particular, Foles completed four of 11 passes for 39 yards and one interception before handing the reigns to second-year signal caller Nate Sudfeld, who ended the day 19-for-23 passing for 134 yards. With two weeks to prepare, Foles and the Eagles will host the first game of the divisional round on Jan. 13 at 4:35 p.m. ET.
