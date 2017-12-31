Foles is expected to start and play about one quarter in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With the Eagles locked in as the No. 1 seed throughout the NFC playoffs, head coach Doug Pederson can be judicious about using his starters, but understands Foles hasn't had much work with Philadelphia's recievers. He'll get enough work to stay sharp before he's pulled in favor of backup Nate Sudfeld.