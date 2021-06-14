The Eagles signed Mullens (elbow) to a contract Monday.
An eight-game starter for the 49ers in 2020, Mullens will find himself third on the depth chart behind Jalen Hurts and Joe Flacco as he begins his tenure in Philadelphia. Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017, the 26-year-old signal-caller has appeared in 19 games (16 starts) for San Francisco, completing 64.5 percent of his throws for 7.9 yards per attempt and a 25:22 TD:INT. Mullens required surgery in December to address an injury to his right (throwing) elbow, but the Eagles' willingness to sign him suggests he'll likely be cleared for full activities before training camp or shortly after camp begins.