The Eagles activated Robey-Coleman (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Robey-Coleman missed Philadelphia's regular-season finale against Washington after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's now gained full medical clearance and can return to team facilities. The veteran cornerback managed 44 tackles (37 solo), one defended pass, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery during 15 appearances in 2020. He's now set to become an unrestricted free agent.
