The Eagles have signed Robey-Coleman to a one-year deal, ESPN's Jordan Schultz reports.

The 28-year-old logged 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games (including three starts) for the Rams last season. He'll add depth to Philadelphia's cornerback corps, but the 5-foot-8, 180-pounder -- who entered the league in 2013 as a UDFA signing with Buffalo -- is only an IDP factor in deeper fantasy formats.

