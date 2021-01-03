Robey-Coleman was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robey-Coleman won't play in Sunday's season finale against Washington; his 2020 season is over. His absence leaves Philadelphia's secondary depth in a bind, as Michael Jacquet (calf) is questionable, leaving just Darius Slay and Grayland Arnold as the only healthy cornerbacks. Blake Countess, Rudy Ford and Elijah Riley are all options to fill in from the safety position.