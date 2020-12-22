Robey-Coleman logged 10 tackles (seven solo), half a sack and both recovered and forced a fumble in Sunday's 33-26 loss to Arizona.

Robey-Coleman doubled the season-high in tackles that he had set the previous week. His biggest play of the game, however, was taking part in a strip-sack of Kyler Murray with Michael Jacquet in the third quarter. As Jacquet took Murray down, the 28-year-old punched the ball out and recovered it himself at the Arizona 21. The Eagles would score their second touchdown of the game just five plays later.