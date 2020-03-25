Eagles' Nickell Robey-Coleman: Reaches deal with Philly
Robey-Coleman agreed to a one-year contract with the Eagles on Wednesday, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old logged 36 tackles and two forced fumbles in 16 games (including three starts) for the Rams last season. He'll add depth to Philadelphia's cornerback corps, but Robey-Coleman is unlikely to be a factor in most IDP leagues.
