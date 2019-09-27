Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Grabs game-sealing interception
Bradham had six tackles (four solo) and an interception during Thursday's 34-27 win at Green Bay.
Bradham was in the right place at the right time to secure the interception off a deflection with less than a minute remaining and the Packers on the three-yard line. The 30-year-old has 21 tackles (15 solo) with three passes defensed and an interception through four games while working as an every-down linebacker for Philadelphia.
