Bradham (ankle) revealed he should be back for Sunday's game against the Seahawks or the team's Week 13 matchup against Miami, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Bradham has sat out the last six games due to this ankle issue. The Eagles didn't find a full-time replacement for the middle linebacker during his absence, instead opting for a rotation of T.J. Edwards, Duke Riley and Alex Singleton. Bradham's return will boost the team's run-stopping efforts going forward, so keep an eye on his practice status as the week progresses.