Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Impressive in victory
Bradham picked up 11 tackles (eight solo) in the Eagles' 34-29 win over the Giants in Week 15.
Bradham's tackle total was a season-high and second double-digit effort on the season. The 28-year-old outside linebacker also defended two passes for the second consecutive week. He was also one of three Eagles defenders to play all 88 snaps on defense.
