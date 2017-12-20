Bradham picked up 11 tackles (eight solo) in the Eagles' 34-29 win over the Giants in Week 15.

Bradham's tackle total was a season-high and second double-digit effort on the season. The 28-year-old outside linebacker also defended two passes for the second consecutive week. He was also one of three Eagles defenders to play all 88 snaps on defense.

