Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Limited Monday
Bradham was limited by a hand injury in Monday's practice, Darren Gallen of PennLive.com reports.
It's unclear how much longer the hand issue will limit Bradham. When healthy, the seven-year-pro is expected to handle an every-down role in 2019. Bradham has already seen at least 900 defensive snaps in his first three seasons with the Eagles, logging 283 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles in that span.
