Bradham recorded 61 tackles (32 solo), one interception and five pass breakups across 12 regular season games in 2019.

He added five more stops in the Eagles' Wild Card loss to Seattle, four of them solo. The 30-year-old missed four games with an ankle injury in the middle of the season and was slightly more productive when he returned, recording 35 of his tackles in the latter half of the year. While the Eagles have an $8 million dollar option to bring him back next season, that number makes it unlikely to be picked up. Nevertheless, the eight-year vet says he'd like to be back with Philadelphia in 2020, so it's possible the two sides work something out.

