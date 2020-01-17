Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Logs fewest tackles in four seasons
Bradham recorded 61 tackles (32 solo), one interception and five pass breakups across 12 regular season games in 2019.
He added five more stops in the Eagles' Wild Card loss to Seattle, four of them solo. The 30-year-old missed four games with an ankle injury in the middle of the season and was slightly more productive when he returned, recording 35 of his tackles in the latter half of the year. While the Eagles have an $8 million dollar option to bring him back next season, that number makes it unlikely to be picked up. Nevertheless, the eight-year vet says he'd like to be back with Philadelphia in 2020, so it's possible the two sides work something out.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Updated Dynasty Top 150
Heath Cummings released his updated overall Dynasty rankings.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.