Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Misses practice Wednesday
Bradham (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
Bradham has missed Philadelphia's last two contest, and he's trending towards sitting out Sunday's tilt against the Bears as well. With a bye coming up Week 10, Bradham could be targeting a return Nov. 17 against the Patriots.
