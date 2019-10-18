Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Not playing Week 7
Bradham (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Dallas.
Bradham suffered the injury during last Sunday's game against the Vikings and will be sidelined for at least one game. T.J. Edwards is primed to see increased defensive snaps in his place in Sunday's divisional matchup.
