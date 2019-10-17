Bradham (ankle) did not practice Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Bradham is considered day-to-day with an ankle issue, the severity of which has caused him to miss two straight practices. His availability for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Cowboys will likely come down to what he's able to do in Friday's practice.

