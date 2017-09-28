Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Notches eight tackles in victory
Bradham recorded eight tackles (four solo) during Sunday's win over the division-rival Giants.
Bradham's tackle total matched what he did through the first two weeks combined. The 28-year-old played all 69 snaps, and will look to carry his momentum into Sunday's clash with the Chargers.
