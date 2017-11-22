Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Notches six tackles Sunday
Bradham recorded six tackles (four solo) during Sunday's defeat of the Cowboys.
Bradham has recorded at least four tackles over the last three games. He was one of four Eagles defenders to play all 63 snaps in the contest.
