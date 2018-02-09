Eagles' Nigel Bradham: Numbers dip in 2017
Bradham finished the 2017 regular season with 88 tackles (61 solo), a sack, and eight passes defensed across 15 games.
The tackle and sack numbers represent slight regression from Bradham's 2016 campaign. The eight passes defensed were a career high however, and the former Seminole also scored his first career touchdown Week 11 against Dallas. The 28-year-old will now become an unrestricted free agent. Bradham has stated he'd like to return to Philadelphia, but no matter where he ends up, he is not likely to have value as much more than a high-floor, low-upside linebacker in 2018 IDP leagues.
