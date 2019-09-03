Bradham (hand) is on track to play Sunday against the Redskins, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Bradham was only participating in individual drills as of a week ago but head coach Doug Pederson seems to think the veteran will be on the field come Sunday. Look for more official updates on his status to come when the Eagles practice report is released Wednesday.

