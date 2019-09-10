Bradham logged seven tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 32-27 win over the Redskins.

After nursing a hand injury and possibly inviting team discipline for a different incident during the preseason, Bradham started at linebacker and played 100 percent of the snaps. Assuming health, the 30-year-old should be good for close to 100 tackles this season, and this effort put him slightly ahead of the pace.

