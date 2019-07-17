Bradham is expected to handle an every-down role, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The Eagles swapped out Jordan Hicks for Zach Brown at middle linebacker, potentially freeing up a spot for Kamu Grugier-Hill in nickel packages. Either way, Bradham will continue to fill a three-down role after topping 900 defensive snaps in each of his first three seasons with the Eagles. The heavy workloads haven't led to first-rate IDP production, with Bradham averaging 95.7 tackles (65.7 solo) and 1.7 sacks per year in Philadelphia. Much of his value to the team comes from solid work in pass coverage.

