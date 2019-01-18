Bradham notched nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Saints after finishing the regular season with 97 tackles (67 solo), two sacks and four passes defensed.

The tackle total was good for a share of the team lead with Malcolm Jenkins. Bradham was well worth the five-year contract he got last offseason and will count $9 million against the cap next year. The 29-year-old should be a good bet for at least another 90 tackles in 2019 but does not have much IDP upside beyond that.